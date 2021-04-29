MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Georgia Wisdom": a nostalgic adventure. "Georgia Wisdom" is the creation of published author, Linda Smith Church, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who retired after a successful career as an educator to enjoy working at Dollywood.
Church shares, "As we journey through life, we expect major events to affect our lives. They do. But the most valuable lessons sometimes come through smaller and what some might call insignificant snippets.
During my journey through the decades, I have been blessed with many valuable snippets of life. As I grow older, I realize the importance of these snippets and how I was given the opportunity to use those minute events to grow physically, mentally, and spiritually.
The snippets of those events in our lives could be easily overlooked, but they are too important to remain hidden in our memories. It is the snippets that define who we are. It is in the snippets we learned how to expand our creativity, how to love one another, how to deal with our own children, how to forgive, and how to appreciate God's plan for each us.
God used our parents' responses to our wild adventures and many mistakes to teach us many of these lessons. One must always be vigilant to God's will. God uses every situation as lessons, but it is up to the individual person to learn from those lessons.
It is me again, Lord, thanking You for the blessings of life lessons You gave us in which to grow physically, mentally, and spiritually.
A little Georgia wisdom: Always be open to the lesson God provides in each situation. In doing so, one will enjoy this journey through life a whole lot more."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Smith Church's new book is a wistful collection of personal life stories.
Welcoming readers to join in on the escapades detailed within, Church's anthology is an entertaining and inspiring assortment of tales.
