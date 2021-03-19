MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Diary of Linda Woodall Salmons Swann: In God We Trust": an awe-inspiring journal of withstanding pain, braving the distress, and believing in God. "Diary of Linda Woodall Salmons Swann: In God We Trust" is the creation of published author Linda Swann, a writer who lives in her hometown of Hamlin, West Virginia. She and her husband Bob's home has been filled with love and blessings from God. She looks to Him and thanks Him for these blessings.
Swann shares, "Jeffrey Lee Salmons fought the battle of Ewing's sarcoma cancer for five years, October 1984 until August 25, 1989. Jeff and his mother travelled back and forth to the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland for treatment and spent many days in the hospital. Jeff had a peace and strength that only comes from God and trusting in Him, and that is what Jeff did all those years!
"The doctors and nurses always said when they came into Jeff's hospital room, 'It feels different in this room. There is a peace.' But we were already aware of that. Jeff, all through the pain, the tears, the fear and distress, fought long and hard but was never alone!
"Jeff lived his life to the fullest, continuing with his high school football team as manager when he could no longer play. Jeff never gave up and never complained! He faced his battle with cancer with so much strength and faith. He was a very special young man and an inspiration to all who knew him.
"Jeff's favorite Bible verse: 'I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.' (Hebrews 13:5)"
