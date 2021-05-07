MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life Through the Storm, the Fire, and the Rain": an inspiring journey. "My Life Through the Storm, the Fire, and the Rain" is the creation of published author, Linda Tyler, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and survivor of domestic violence.
Born 1970 in Georgia, Linda Tyler was the fifth child of her mother's six children. I birthed three children of my own in 1986 having had my first child at age sixteen. Dropping out of high school at age fifteen. Later birthing two more children at age nineteen and around twenty-three. Still struggling to find my purpose in life, taking to the streets at an early age only to realize, looking for love in all the wrong places would lead me down a path of self-destruction. Soon I found myself walking in my own mother's footsteps, birthing children that I wasn't caring for, raising, nurturing, and teaching them how to grow, and to become smart, respectable, loving, moral, and vibrant young men and women. Later in life in the early 2000s, I went back to school and received my diploma. This was a huge accomplishment for me! I knew without education I would be stagnant in my growth in life. Another great accomplishment happen also in the early 2000s. I met a nice guy who later became the love of my life, who later on became my husband, Romeo Lewis, who inspired me to be a better woman, mother, person, etc. A man that made me fill whole again! A man that became a huge father figure that my children didn't have. A man that loved all his children and grandchildren as well, that loves his family unconditionally. I want to share my story to inspire and help other young adults out there that maybe facing some of the same hardships as myself. Don't give up and don't give in, we all have a purpose to fulfill in one's lifetime. Keep the faith, and if you fall get back up! Ecclesiastes 9:11 reads, "The race is not won to the swift, but to the one who endureth till the end." PS: if I can do it, so can you!
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Tyler's new book is an eye-opening narrative of the difficulties faced by far too many in our world.
With a conversational style, Tyler invites readers into some of the most trying moments one can experience to prove that, with faith in God, anything is possible.
