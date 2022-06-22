"Are You Eating and Drinking?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Linden Mason is a thought-provoking exploration of faith and one's connection with God that explores the basic need for God's grace.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Are You Eating and Drinking?": a potent reminder of one's basic needs in relation to God's connection to all. "Are You Eating and Drinking?" is the creation of published author Linden Mason, a native of New York who was born in the Bronx and raised in Laurelton, Queens.
Mason shares, "I never attended church consistently, and I did not have any room for God in my life. Every time I heard the gospel being preached on the radio, I would turn it off immediately because of the discomfort I felt. Who wants to hear about going to hell when life is hard enough as it is? After experiencing so many hardships in my life, my heart was convicted by the Holy Spirit to call out to the Father. After I started reading the Bible and prayed more often, I realized I deprived myself from eating and drinking God's words. I learned that if it were not for God's grace, we all would be starving unknowingly! There is a famine of the truth! And unfortunately, when we are malnourished, we make impulsive decisions that lead us to harm and destruction. Therefore, I recommend you read the Bible daily because you are who you eat."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linden Mason's new book will challenge and encourage believers both new and established.
Mason shares in hopes of aiding others to find and nurture a stronger connection with and understanding of scripture.
