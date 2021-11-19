MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Abel and the Twelve Keys of Israel: Uncircumcised Hearts": an exciting tale of faith and determination. "Abel and the Twelve Keys of Israel: Uncircumcised Hearts" is the creation of published authors Lindsay and Chelsea Thompson, a pair of sisters who hope to inspire others to walk by faith.
Lindsay and Chelsea Thompson share, "Brother Dans did not leave an easy job to Abel when he left him the key. Abel discovers there are more keys to be found as myths and truths are intertwined. He learns the more he researches, he cannot lean unto his own understanding. The events that are occurring in Detroit are connected to events in Nosol that began before Abel knew about the keys. Er, an unlikely ally, is all he has as the last connection to discovering the truth of Dans's identity. His faith is stretched as he and his friends are shot by arrows by day and have terror by night. New adventures have begun as his circle of trust is being pulled in all directions."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lindsay and Chelsea Thompson's new book will engage and entertain the imaginations as readers race to uncover the mystery of the keys.
The Thompson sisters are excited to present a faith-based tale for the enjoyment and encouragement of those who seek to walk by faith.
Consumers can purchase "Abel and the Twelve Keys of Israel: Uncircumcised Hearts" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
