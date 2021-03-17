MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Connecting the Dots: The Impact of Sin on Our Health" highlights how the Bible protects people from some of today's top health killers—obesity, chronic illnesses, drug abuse, and alcoholism. "Connecting the Dots: The Impact of Sin on Our Health" is the creation of published author Lindsay Egli, MA, EdD(c), CHES®, an assistant professor of public health at Charleston Southern University.
Lindsay Egli, MA, EdD(c), CHES® writes, "We are experiencing major health crises in America today. Obesity, chronic illnesses, illicit drug use, mental health issues, sexually transmitted infections, and the abuse of alcohol are all on the rise. These public health issues are killing Americans every day, not to mention greatly affecting their quality of life. Christians are hurting physically, mentally, and spiritually and desperately searching for answers. There is a great disconnect among professing Christians, regarding how a lack of obedience can greatly impact one's health. The Bible serves not only to teach us but protect us. Did you know that God's word is the ultimate vaccine to many of these health problems? In between the front and back cover of our Bibles, lies the great truths that prevent a great number of these issues. Obedience to God's word is protection from the enemy.
"The intent of this book is to reveal how a lack of obedience will lead to negative and preventable health consequences. The Bible and our health are connected. There are answers to the different health crises we face today, in God's Holy Word. In order to create future healthy generations, we must educate ourselves and our children on these issues. Let's explore some of them together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lindsay Egli, MA, EdD(c), CHES®'s new book provides a comprehensive analysis on how sinful behaviors can affect people's quality of life and lead to serious health problems.
