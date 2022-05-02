(PRNewsfoto/LINKBANCORP, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/LINKBANCORP, Inc.)

 By LINKBANCORP, Inc.

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink:  LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.524 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

  • The Company crossed $1 billion in total assets
  • First quarter organic loan growth of $29 million, exclusive of PPP loans
  • Noninterest bearing deposits grew $36 million since December 31, 2021
  • Net interest margin expands to 3.40%

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased by the results of our first quarter free of merger-related charges related to the combination with GNB Financial Services, Inc., crossing over the $1 billion threshold and demonstrating growing earnings potential as we begin to recognize economies of scale and increasing operating leverage." He continued, "Key additions within areas experiencing varying levels of market disruption, including the York and Delaware Valley markets, are expected to help fuel further loan and earnings growth and complement the strong performance of our core Capital, Lancaster and Gratz Regions."

Total assets were $1.036 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $932.8 million at December 31, 2021 and $443.8 million at March 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of March 31, 2022 totaled $862.2 million and $727.6 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of  $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021 and $388.8 million and $233.1 million, respectively, at March 31, 2021.  The $15.8 million increase in net loans from December 31, 2021 includes $29 million in primarily commercial organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $13.2 million to $10.6 million at March 31, 2022.  The $90.5 million increase in deposits from December 31, 2021 was driven largely by a $20 million increase in brokered deposits and $35.9 million increase in noninterest bearing demand accounts.  Technology enhancements, such as digital account opening, continue to provide increased opportunities for the Bank to acquire new client relationships that service clients in a more efficient and cost effective manner.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $1.2 million, representing 0.12% of total assets. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $5.6 million, inclusive of $4.1 million in loans held for sale.  The allowance for loan losses measured 0.47% of total loans, or approximately 0.91% of the non-purchased portfolio, at March 31, 2022. The total reserve when including the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the merger totaled $10.1 million or approximately 1.38% of the combined portfolio at March 31, 2022.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $7.5 million compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of average asset growth.  Net interest income does not include recognition of any fees from SBA PPP loans, which were included in purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the GNB Financial merger.  Net interest margin increased to 3.40% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The increase in net interest margin was primarily a result of an increase in yield on loans.  Non-interest income increased from $581 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $711 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, driven largely by a gain on the sale of an SBA loan.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $6.1 million, compared to $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the absence of merger related expenses.   Salaries and employee benefits expense remained relatively steady quarter over quarter, with a slight increase to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.6 million for the prior quarter.  This increase reflected compensation costs related to the Bank's expansion in the Delaware Valley and York markets in addition to certain strategic hires to support continued growth.

Shareholders' equity decreased from $109.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $106.3 million at March 31, 2022 due to a $4.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) as a result of unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in interest rates.  The unrealized loss was partially offset by net income less dividends declared. 

On April 8, 2022, the Company completed a $20.0 million private placement of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes.  The Company subsequently contributed $15 million of the proceeds to the Bank as additional capital. 

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.  LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 

1 Due to the merger of LINKBANCORP, Inc. and GNB Financial Services, Inc. effective September 18, 2021, all periods prior to such date represent the results of GNB Financial Services, Inc. as the accounting acquirer in the merger.

 

Contact:

Nicole Ulmer

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

717.803.8895

IR@linkbancorp.com

 

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

































March 31,  

2022



December 31,

2021



March 31,

2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)













ASSETS













Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents



$                   6,425



$                   8,620



$                 11,067

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions



102,704



13,970



31,227

Cash and cash equivalents



109,129



22,590



42,294

Certificates of deposit with other banks



12,828



12,828



15,566

Securities available for sale, at fair value



93,202



103,783



132,429

Securities held to maturity



5,000





Loans held for sale



4,074



3,860



Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,443 at March 31,

2022, $3,152 at December 31, 2021, and $2,787 at March 31, 2021



727,618



711,664



233,101

Investments in restricted bank stock



3,612



2,685



2,452

Premises and equipment, net



5,253



5,289



3,373

Right-of-Use Asset – Premises



4,605



4,680



Bank-owned life insurance



18,898



18,787



8,882

Goodwill and other intangible assets



37,085



37,152



2,770

Deferred tax asset



5,092



4,038



251

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



9,281



5,407



2,635

TOTAL ASSETS



$         1,035,676



$             932,763



$             443,753

LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Demand, noninterest bearing



$               165,228



$               129,243



$                 77,637

Interest bearing



696,942



642,422



311,123

Total deposits



862,170



771,665



388,760

Other Borrowings



36,117



19,814



703

Subordinated Debt



20,653



20,696



Operating Lease Liabilities



4,606



4,680



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



5,790



6,285



3,540

TOTAL LIABILITIES



929,336



823,140



393,003

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred stock







Common stock



99



99



3,912

Surplus



82,930



82,910



17,749

Retained earnings



25,623



24,836



26,892

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(2,312)



1,778



2,385

Treasury stock







(188)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



106,340



109,623



50,750

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$         1,035,676



$             932,763



$             443,753

 

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended







3/31/2022



12/31/2021



3/31/2021



(In Thousands, except share and per share data)















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Loans receivable, including fees



$              7,763



$              7,286



$              2,676



Other



619



651



648



Total interest and dividend income



8,382



7,937



3,324



INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits



665



621



504



Other Borrowings



33



25



7



Subordinated Debt



207



212





Total interest expense



905



858



511



NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

   LOAN LOSSES



7,477



7,079



2,813



Provision for loan losses



280



100



47



NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

   LOAN LOSSES



7,197



6,979



2,766



NONINTEREST INCOME















Service charges on deposit accounts



210



216



194



Bank-owned life insurance



110



77



45



Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale



13



74





Gain on sale of secondary market mortgage loans



180





287



Other



198



214



44



Total noninterest income



711



581



570



NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits



3,656



3,602



1,103



Occupancy



281



406



162



Equipment and data processing



597



537



238



Professional fees



228



421



223



FDIC insurance



204



81



30



Bank Shares Tax



183



174



87



Merger Related Expenses





616





Other



949



957



195



Total noninterest expense



6,098



6,794



2,038



Income before income tax expense



1,810



766



1,298



Income tax (benefit) expense



286



(22)



173



NET INCOME



$             1,524



$                788



$             1,125



















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC



$               0.16



$               0.08



$               0.20



EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED



$               0.15



$               0.08



$               0.20



WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

   OUTSTANDING,















BASIC



9,826,435



9,822,273



5,691,686



DILUTED



10,053,684



10,178,487



5,691,686



 

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)















As Of or For the Three Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands)



3/31/2022



12/31/2021

Operating Highlights









Net Income 



$                  1,524



$                     788

Net Interest Income



7,477



7,079

Provision for Loan Losses



280



100

Non-Interest Income



711



581

Non-Interest Expense



6,098



6,794











Financial Condition Data









Total Assets



$           1,035,676



$              932,763

Loans Held for Investment, Net



727,618



711,664











     Noninterest-bearing Deposits



165,228



129,243

     Interst-bearing Deposits



696,942



642,422

Total Deposits



862,170



771,665











Selected Ratios









Net Interest Margin



3.40%



3.30%

Annualized Return on Assets



0.62%



0.33%

Annualized Return on Equity



5.64%



2.87%











Capital Ratios (Bank-Level)









Total Capital Ratio



11.14%



11.50%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio



10.67%



11.02%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio



10.67%



11.02%

Leverage Ratio



8.71%



8.85%











Asset Quality Data









Non-performing Assets



$                  1,246



$                  1,410

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets



0.12%



0.15%

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans



0.17%



0.20%

Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")



$                  3,443



$                  3,106

AFLL to Total Loans



0.47%



0.43%

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkbancorp-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301537663.html

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, INC.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.