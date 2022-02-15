LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients througho...

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.

 By LINKBANCORP, Inc.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink:  LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $788 thousand or $0.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $289 thousand or $0.04 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021.1  These results include merger related expenses of $616 thousand for the fourth quarter and $4.6 million for 2021, relating to the merger with GNB Financial Services, Inc.

On February 15, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022, which is expected to be paid on March 15, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Successful integration and conversion of The Gratz Bank
  • Net interest income increased 141% compared to 4th quarter 2020
  • Linked quarter organic loan growth of $63.2 million, exclusive of PPP loans, representing an annualized growth rate of 40.4%
  • NPAs/Assets at December 31, 2021 was 0.15%

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter began with the successful integration and systems conversion relating to our combination with GNB Financial Services, Inc. and concluded with strong growth in quality commercial loans."  He continued, "This represents the first full quarter since the effective date of the merger and confirms the value of this combination.  We expect the first quarter of 2022 will provide a clear view of the trajectory of earnings growth, further fueled by recent additions to our team in the York, Lancaster and Delaware Valley markets."

Total assets were $932.8 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $979.2 million at September 30, 2021 and $430.5 million at December 31, 2020.  Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2021 totaled $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of  $802.6 million and $665.1 million, respectively, at September 30, 2021 and $375.1 million and $233.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020.  The $46.6 million increase in net loans from the linked quarter includes the impact of loans under the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $16.6 million to $23.8 million at December 31, 2021.  The decline in deposits over the linked quarter was driven primarily by the nonrenewal of $20 million in maturing brokered deposits and seasonality in certain larger deposit accounts.  The Company continues to experience strong growth in new demand deposit accounts, particularly in response to initiatives to service professional services firms within our markets.     

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's non-performing assets were $1.4 million, representing 0.15% of total assets.  Non-performing assets at December 31, 2021 exclude purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $5.5 million, inclusive of $3.9 million in loans held for sale.  The allowance for loan losses measured 0.43% of total loans, or approximately 0.96% of the non-purchased portfolio, at December 31, 2021. The total reserve when including the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the merger totaled $10.2 million or approximately 1.41% of total gross loans at December 31, 2021.  

Net interest income for the full year of 2021 increased 39.2% to $16.1 million compared to $11.6 million in 2020 as a result of average balance sheet growth and beginning to transition the mix of interest-earning assets from lower yielding investments into higher yielding organic loan growth.  Non-interest income increased from $1.8 million in 2020 to $2.1 million in 2021.

Noninterest expense for 2021 totaled $17.5 million, compared to $8.3 million in 2020, with the increase including merger-related expenses of $4.6 million, an increased expense base from a larger combined company, and investments the Company made to grow its commercial banking team and enhance the infrastructure to execute on its organic and strategic growth plans. 

Shareholders' equity increased to $109.7 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $50.7 million at December 31, 2020 with the increase primarily the result of the merger. 

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.  LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about LINKBANCORP (together with its bank subsidiary unless the context otherwise requires, "LINK") involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding LINK's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to LINK, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: (1) costs or difficulties related to integration following the merger; (2) the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and any other savings from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions, including inflation; (6) adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; (7)LINK's ability to maintain compliance with federal and state laws that regulate its business and capital levels; (8) LINK's ability to raise capital as needed by its business; (9) the duration and scope of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and its impact on levels of consumer confidence; (10) actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (11) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity, and (12) the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. LINK does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. 

1 Due to the merger of LINKBANCORP, Inc. and GNB Financial Services, Inc. effective September 18, 2021, all periods prior to such date represent the results of GNB Financial Services, Inc. as the accounting acquirer in the merger.

Contact:

Nicole Ulmer

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

717.803.8895

IR@linkbancorp.com

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

































December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)













ASSETS













Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents



$             8,620



$            17,073



$             5,709

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions



13,970



86,471



27,453

Cash and cash equivalents



22,590



103,544



33,162

Certificates of deposit with other banks



12,828



13,077



17,051

Securities available for sale, at fair value



103,783



122,748



125,447

Loans held for sale



3,860





Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,106 at December 31, 2021, $3,335 at September 30, 2021, and $2,789 at December 31, 2020



711,664



665,063



233,795

Investments in restricted bank stock



2,685



3,586



2,268

Premises and equipment, net



5,289



5,250



3,428

Right-of-Use Asset – Premises



4,680



4,748



370

Bank-owned life insurance



18,787



13,683



8,941

Goodwill and other intangible assets



37,152



36,890



2,785

Deferred tax asset



4,675



4,382



986

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



4,770



6,198



2,297

TOTAL ASSETS



$         932,763



$          979,169



$         430,530

LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Demand, noninterest bearing



$         129,243



$          175,609



$           66,573

Interest bearing



642,422



626,986



308,551

Total deposits



771,665



802,595



375,124

Other Borrowings



19,814



33,034



1,120

Subordinated Debt



20,696



20,740



Operating Lease Liabilities



4,680



4,748



370

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



6,285



8,091



3,242

TOTAL LIABILITIES



823,140



869,208



379,856

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred stock (At December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021:  $0.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding. At December 31, 2020: no shares authorized)







Common stock (At December 31, 2021:  $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,826,447 shares issued and outstanding. At September 30, 2021:  $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,814,447 shares issued and outstanding. At December 31, 2020:  $0.01 par value; 14,612,800 shares authorized; 5,715,950 shares issued and 5,691,686 shares outstanding)



99



98



57

Surplus



82,910



82,771



21,604

Retained earnings



24,836



24,785



26,009

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,778



2,307



3,192

Treasury stock (0, 0, and 3,321 shares at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively







(188)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



109,623



109,961



50,674

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$         932,763



$          979,169



$         430,530

 

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended December 31,





12/31/2021



9/30/2021



12/31/2020



2021



2020

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)





















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





















Loans receivable, including fees



$         7,286



$       3,267



$       2,924



$     15,924



$     11,494

Other



651



636



645



2,572



2,797

Total interest and dividend income



7,937



3,903



3,569



18,496



14,291

INTEREST EXPENSE





















Deposits



621



504



619



2,091



2,658

Other Borrowings



25



14



10



50



59

Subordinated Debt



212



37





249



Total interest expense



858



555



629



2,390



2,717

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

   LOAN LOSSES



7,079



3,348



2,940



16,106



11,574

Provision for loan losses



100



457



46



648



184

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

   LOAN LOSSES



6,979



2,891



2,894



15,458



11,390

NONINTEREST INCOME





















Service charges on deposit accounts



216



177



238



733



743

Bank-owned life insurance



77



54



49



253



186

Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale



74







74



110

Gain on sale of secondary market mortgage loans



0



53



62



316



358

Other



214



87



235



763



357

Total noninterest income



581



371



584



2,139



1,754

NONINTEREST EXPENSE





















Salaries and employee benefits



3,602



1,151



1,279



6,999



4,544

Occupancy



406



232



7



913



447

Equipment and data processing



537



335



620



1,340



1,188

Professional fees



421



75



237



685



538

FDIC insurance



81



90



25



231



73

Bank Shares Tax



174



87



73



434



294

Merger Related Expenses



616



3,864





4,584



0

Other



957



767



151



2,311



1,222

Total noninterest expense



6,794



6,601



2,392



17,497



8,306

Income (Loss) before income tax (benefit) expense



766



(3,339)



1,086



100



4,838

Income tax (benefit) expense



(22)



(542)



132



(189)



645

NET INCOME (LOSS)



$            788



$     (2,797)



$          954



$          289



$       4,193























EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC



$           0.08



$       (0.45)



$         0.17



$         0.04



$         0.74

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED



$           0.08



$       (0.45)



$         0.17



$         0.04



$         0.74

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

   OUTSTANDING,





















BASIC



9,822,273



6,274,250



5,691,686



6,879,658



5,691,686

DILUTED



10,178,487



6,274,250



5,691,686



7,250,463



5,691,686























 

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)















As Of or For the Three Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021

Operating Highlights









Net Income (Loss)



$        788



$   (2,797)

Net Interest Income



7,079



3,348

Provision for Loan Losses



100



457

Non-Interest Income



581



371

Non-Interest Expense



6,794



6,601











Financial Condition Data









Total Assets



$ 932,763



$ 979,169

Loans Held for Investment, Net



711,664



665,063











     Noninterest-bearing Deposits



129,243



175,609

     Interst-bearing Deposits



642,422



626,986

Total Deposits



771,665



802,595











Selected Ratios









Net Interest Margin



3.30%



2.72%

Annualized Return on Average Assets



0.33%



-2.14%

Annualized Return on Average Equity



2.87%



-14.12%











Capital Ratios (Bank-Level)









Total Capital Ratio



11.50%



11.78%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio



11.02%



11.27%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio



11.02%



11.27%

Leverage Ratio



8.85%



17.80%











Asset Quality Data









Non-performing Assets



$     1,410



563

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets



0.15%



0.06%

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans



0.20%



0.08%

Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")



$     3,106



$     3,335

AFLL to Total Loans



0.43%



0.50%

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkbancorp-inc-announces-full-year-2021-and-fourth-quarter-financial-results-and-dividend-301483032.html

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.