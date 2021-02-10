PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alternative cloud provider Linode is expanding services to its fast-growing APAC customer base by adding GPU instances to its Singapore data center. The new capability gives customers in the region a low-latency option for near-real-time data analytics, image processing, video transcoding, AI and other data and processing intensive applications. The Singapore data center joins Newark and Mumbai as the third of Linode's global data centers to offer GPU instance types.
Linode GPU instances are completely dedicated and more cost effective than competitors like Google Cloud and AWS. The GPUs are powered by the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Graphics Card, an extremely efficient and versatile rendering solution for virtual workstations in the cloud with a versatile combination of CUDA, Tensor and RT cores. Currently, Linode is the only alternative cloud provider offering access to the Quadro RTX line of GPUs, which run NVIDIA's Turing GPU architecture.
"More and more, Linode's customers are looking to us for advanced cloud services like GPU instances, and they need those services close to their end users," said Alex Peña, lead research and development engineer at Linode. "Adding GPUs to our Singapore data center means that innovators in the region now have access to affordable GPU instances, with the additional benefits of low latency. Linode is dedicated to making GPU technology accessible and affordable so more developers can access the power they need to innovate faster."
"When you say machine learning today, that means GPUs. We got sticker shock from other larger providers, so I looked at Linode, with whom I'd been a personal customer for nearly a decade," said Dr. Brian Dennis, Director of Data Engineering at Data Machines. "Linode not only had great pricing for GPU instances but also was using the exact, hard-to-find NVIDIA cards that we were purchasing for our own data centers. Plus, Linode offers GPUs in different increments, which is hard to find with other providers. That increased flexibility is helpful when scaling up or bursting from development to testing."
Linode GPUs Excel in Price-Performance
Cloud Spectator recently published a report titled "GPU Price-Performance Benchmarking," which evaluates the price-performance of Linode GPU-based virtual machines against those of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Compute Engine. The report found that "... Linode delivers the most cost-effective GPU-based VMs on the market, especially for rendering workloads." The primary drivers for Linode's strong price-performance include:
- A competitive pricing model compared to the other providers. Linode provides the same hourly and monthly pricing for all regions. Bandwidth is bundled with each virtual machine (VM): the 32GB GPU VM comes with 10TB included in the $1000/mo price. With other providers, pricing is often more complicated, sometimes varying by region and often requiring users to pay per GB of outgoing bandwidth, which is not always easy to plan for from month to month.
- Solid performance scores, especially for video and image rendering workloads. Performance per dollar on 32GB Linodes with the RTX6000 consistently outperformed competitors in the study for Gaussian blur, depth of field and V-ray (a 3-D rendering benchmark).
Pricing
Linode GPUs are offered in four tiers of card capacity and price, allowing customers to select the tier that best fits their needs. The virtual machine GPU instances give scientists, artists, and engineers working on artificial intelligence, graphic visualization, and complex modeling a cost-efficient alternative to hyperscale cloud providers. Linode virtual machine GPU plans include generous network transfer and predictable pricing starting at $1.50 per hour or $1000 month, which includes a 32GB RAM/8 CPU Dedicated Linode. For more information, visit https://www.linode.com/products/gpu/.
About Linode
Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible, and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Headquartered in Philadelphia's Old City, the company empowers more than a million developers, startups, and businesses across its global network of 11 data centers.
