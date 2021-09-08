PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linode, the world's largest independent cloud computing infrastructure provider, today announced the expansion of its data center operations in Mumbai, India. The expansion gives Linode a 200% increase in capacity and will sustain the company's momentum around customer acquisition and new service launches through 2023.
Linode has seen customer growth in the region double throughout the pandemic, driven by demand for core compute and storage infrastructure services, as well as the introduction of new services such as managed Kubernetes and GPU instances. The demand surge resulted in surplus capacity being filled in less than half the time Linode had predicted.
According to Gartner, end-user spending on public cloud services in India will total US$4.4 billion in 2021, growing at a 31.4% rate compared to 2020. India is the second-largest and fastest-growing cloud services market in Asia Pacific, trailing only China. Linode's growth is outpacing this trend.
"Entrepreneurs, SMEs, and larger enterprises in India have shown remarkable resilience to the adversity caused by the pandemic," said Blair Lyon, Vice President of Cloud Experience at Linode. "Our customers in India and around the world trust us to provide cloud infrastructure to support their rapid shift to digital-first business models and look to us to give them an alternative to the complexity and cost of larger hyperscale providers."
Linode's Mumbai data center uses the company's latest server builds and Next Generation Network (NGN) and connects directly to Linode's global fiber backbone, allowing them to reduce latency, improve performance, and maintain data sovereignty by running workloads closer to home. Unlike other public cloud providers, Linode makes its cloud services available at the same low, flat, and transparent price in India as they are in every other region in which Linode operates.
See how India-based companies like 3LOQ, Nadhi, and Feedify are using The Alternative Cloud™ to further their businesses.
**About Linode**
Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible, and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. The company empowers more than a million developers, startups, and businesses across its global network of 11 data centers.
# # #
Media Contact
Robert Cathey, Cathey.co for Linode, 865-386-6118, robert@cathey.co
SOURCE Linode