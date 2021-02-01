PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alternative cloud provider Linode was honored with multiple honors in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service announced last night. Linode received four Silver Awards and one Bronze Award, making this the third consecutive year Linode's support organization has been recognized for excellence by the Stevie Awards.
Linode received a Silver Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the Computer Services division. Linode's nomination highlighted the mission of the Customer Support department to solve customer problems more effectively and more efficiently, all while making people happy. As one judge remarked, Linode's approach is "An outstanding example of how to get the voice of the customer throughout the organization. Unlike other organizations that keep the voice of the customer inside the support team, Linode has leveraged this critical information throughout the company allowing them to make strategic changes with impact and value."
Linode experienced rapid growth from 2019 to 2020. The company not only supported the expanded client base, but simultaneously raised its already remarkable customer happiness rating (CSAT) to 92.24% and reduced its average time to first response by 63.57%.
"Every goal we set out to achieve at Linode is focused on our customers—building products they want, providing services they need, understanding how they feel, and, ultimately, delivering a cloud experience that contributes to their success," said Rick Myers, Vice President of Customer Support and Success at Linode. "That focus permeates our culture, which gives the Customer Support team a great foundation and a great working environment, but the real credit for our improvement and our success goes to all the incredible team members who give our customers their very best effort every day. I'm thrilled that their efforts are being recognized with these awards."
Linode also garnered three additional Silver Awards:
- "Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year - Technology Industries," for its nomination in the "Improving Team Performance and Customer Satisfaction Through Training and Education" category
- "Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year - Technology Industries," for its nomination "Increasing Customer Happiness and Improving Team Performance Through a Feedback-Centered Coaching Program"
- "Best Customer Feedback Strategy" for its nomination "Building a Feedback Engine - How Linode Delivers on the Voice of the Customer"
Linode received a Bronze Award for "Best Return on Customer Service Investment" for its nomination "Managing Abuse and Improving Customer Focus Through Investment in Trust & Safety." "We took aggressive steps in 2020 to build a more automated, precise, and data-driven Trust & Safety team," said Myers. "Earning our customers' trust and making them happy is more than a statistic on a chart to us. It's our core promise to them."
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes, from 51 nations, and representing virtually every industry were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.
Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About Linode
Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible, and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Headquartered in Philadelphia's Old City, the company empowers more than a million developers, startups, and businesses across its global network of 11 data centers.
