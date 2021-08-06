MEADVILLE, Pa., August 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Officer Zach and K-9 Henry": a fun-filled mystery for young readers. "The Adventures of Officer Zach and K-9 Henry" is the creation of published author Lisa Faris, a loving mother and grandmother who began creating stories to engage the imagination of a young son.
Faris shares, "Zach is an imaginative little boy who takes his energetic puppy with him on all his adventures. Today, Zach is a police officer, patrolling his neighborhood with his trusty K9 pup Henry. Officer Zach and K9 Henry soon discover that a kitten is missing and set out to track down the little kitten for their friend."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Faris's new book is a charming story about an imaginative child and the trusty pup who tags along for any adventure.
With an engaging narrative and entertaining illustrations, young readers will be excited to see if Zach and Henry are able to save the day.
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Officer Zach and K-9 Henry" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Officer Zach and K-9 Henry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Officer Zach and K-9 Henry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
