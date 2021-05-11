MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How Willie the Kitten Found His Purr": a wholesome and enjoyable tale featuring a small cat that's a little different from his family. "How Willie the Kitten Found His Purr" is the creation of published author Lisa Griffin Moore, a former teacher who now serves as a secretary at her local church and writes in her spare time.
Moore shares, "Willie the kitten has a problem. He discovers one day that he isn't like his mom, brother, and sisters—he couldn't purr. And he really wants to be able to purr.
Willie sets off on an adventure to find his purr, and along the way he meets three new friends that will hopefully guide him to finding an answer to his question."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Griffin Moore's new book is an entertaining read that teaches one about the value of never giving up on their hope and dreams and working hard toward their goals.
The book features colorful illustrations by Olivia Jones.
View a synopsis of "How Willie the Kitten Found His Purr" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "How Willie the Kitten Found His Purr" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How Willie the Kitten Found His Purr," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
