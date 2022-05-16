"Scattered, Smothered, and Yet Covered by the Grace of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa J. Heyer is a powerful story of addiction and determined faith as the author recounts the varying effects that drugs held over a loving family.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Scattered, Smothered, and Yet Covered by the Grace of God": a heart-wrenching and inspiring story of healing. "Scattered, Smothered, and Yet Covered by the Grace of God" is the creation of published author Lisa J. Heyer, a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister and owner/broker of Better Homes and Gardens Jackson Realty, soon entering the retirement years of life. These are the roles she plays, but mostly, she is a child of God and a woman of faith who has grown tremendously through her endurance race of life and her son's endurance race of addiction.
Heyer shares, "This story of Scattered, Smothered, and Yet Covered by the Grace of God tells the unknown, the unbelievable, and the hurt and heartache that scattered my life in 2010 with my son Nathan's dive into addiction. His addictions from pot to pills would scatter and smother me for the next eight-plus years. This isn't only a raw look into addiction and the destruction it causes, but more importantly, it is a look into a story of God's love, hope, mercy, and grace that covered me and Nathan during these years in addition to being covered by friendships and prayers when we couldn't cover ourselves.
"I learned in 2019–2020 while writing this story that there is an obvious thread woven within this story—that is, God was there in every detail along the way. I was scattered into pieces, broken beyond what I could have imagined, smothered to the point of true breathlessness, and yet covered by the grace of God each and every day.
"But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body. For we who are alive are always being given over to death for Jesus' sake, so that his life may also be revealed in our mortal body. So then, death is at work in us, but life is at work in you.
"I am thankful, Lord, for the refining and redemption lived within this story. I have been covered by the grace of God!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa J. Heyer's new book offers an encouraging message of hope for those affected by addiction.
Heyer continues a powerful story that began in her first book, "Endurance Race of Life and Addiction—Race for Your Life."
