MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bad Luck Penny": a powerful lesson on faith and the importance of showing kindness where kindness is needed. "Bad Luck Penny" is the creation of published author Lisa J. Seaton, a licensed clinical social worker and registered play therapist who specializes in the use of play, bibliotherapy, and expressive arts as therapeutic approaches to promote healing from traumatic events. She has nearly thirty years of experience advocating for children and equipping families with the necessary resources to overcome adversities and thrive. Her journey to restore hope has included positions in schools, group homes, emergency shelters, and detention centers.
Seaton shares, "Childhood should be a time of joy when our precious gifts are protected and celebrated for being unique. It should be a time of innocence when play is the most tedious task at hand. Unfortunately, many children never experience the pleasure of a carefree childhood but are subjected to traumatic events and ridiculed because of their differences. Ashamed and hopeless, they are unable to make sense of the discrepancies they see in the world around them versus their lived experiences. They look to us for answers, yet we often fail to provide the unconditional acceptance they crave."
"The playful rhyme and comical illustrations of Bad Luck Penny brings laughter and instills a sense of confidence in young readers who have experienced the pain of rejection. They receive assurance of God's love and acceptance while learning a valuable lesson about the role they play in fulfilling their destiny."
"Additionally, parents and teachers can use the story as a springboard to introduce Christian principles and biblical truths. Clinicians will also find this book useful as a therapeutic resource to address adverse childhood experiences."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa J. Seaton's new book is an engaging story that offers parents, guardians, educators, and therapists a helpful opportunity to explore rejection and hope with young readers.
Seaton presents a thoughtful and encouraging story with vibrant imagery to help young readers understand the important lessons found within.
