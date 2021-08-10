MEADVILLE, Pa., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shelby, My Little Lost Sheep": a sweet object lesson for young readers. "Shelby, My Little Lost Sheep" is the creation of published author Lisa Jackson, a loving mother, sister, and daughter who has a career in Early Childhood/Elementary and Secondary Education. Jackson is a graduate of Southern University A&M in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, (1994) Post Graduate Studies in Special Education and holds a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology and Audiology.
Jackson shares, "This children's book was written for young children as a fun and entertaining book that uses easy and child-friendly vocabulary, along with colorful illustrations that will immediately fill the room with excitement and enjoyment. It also lends a spiritual touch of teaching Bible scriptures as it relates to real-life experiences. The story is about a little sheep named 'Shelby,' who comes from a fun-loving family who has a strong Christian background. He lives on a farm among a herd of sheep. Shelby is taught about morals and values.
"If we are not careful about our choices, we experience unwanted pains in life. As a result, when something unexpected happens, we seek God's mercy to save us. So one day, Shelby is disobedient and decides to leave the farm without permission. What happens next will be a learning experience and a teachable lesson for him. His faith will be tested as well. To the loveable families out there, your hands are anxiously waiting to read this wonderful book to your precious loved ones. Sit back and grab a snack. With much love, enjoy!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Jackson's new book is an enjoyable story of a little sheep who wanders off and must face the consequences of poor choices.
Pairing important lessons with vibrant imagery, this new tale is certain to light up the imagination of any young reader.
View a synopsis of "Shelby, My Little Lost Sheep" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Shelby, My Little Lost Sheep" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Shelby, My Little Lost Sheep," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
