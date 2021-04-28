MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rumble's Happy Wiggle": a darling tale of animal friendship. "Rumble's Happy Wiggle" is the creation of published author, Lisa Marie Johnson, a loving wife and mother.
Lisa shares, "Meet Rumble! A curious Rottweiler who, through his adventures, learns that making friends means learning about one another. Rumble's rambunctious ways sometimes get him into trouble, but with his big heart, he is sure to win you over!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Marie Johnson's new book is an entertaining romp with Rumble the Rottweiler.
Not everyone appreciates Rumble's over the top personality. Will Rumble be able to earn the trust of those at the pond? Join us to find out.
View a synopsis of "Rumble's Happy Wiggle" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Rumble's Happy Wiggle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rumble's Happy Wiggle", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
