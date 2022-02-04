MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Comeback Kid: How I Survived the Loss of My Daughter, Who Is Still Alive": a potent story of love, faith, and healing. "The Comeback Kid: How I Survived the Loss of My Daughter, Who Is Still Alive" is the creation of published author Lisa Marie King.
King shares, "You do not know me, but you will, I am like you. I thought I had it all. The family, the preverbal picket fence, and a baby, the icing on my cake. She was incredibly bright and the light of my life, the embodiment of my dreams. She is the reason for this story, for what has become my story, of my COMEBACK. There were doctors, behavioral hospitals, and court visits. Throughout this book you will discover that I eventually lost my daughter again and again. You will have to read on to understand how that could happen, but it did.
"I have walked through the fire with my God by my side as he always promised. Thanks to friends, my church, and my family I have COMEBACK. From the pit of devastation, I have COMEBACK. I want to be a cheerleader, a source of strength, a hope for the future to anyone who reads this book. This book is an affirmation to the power of faith and not giving up. I hope to help you to carry on through your loss, to COMEBACK. I have tapped into strength I never knew I had, faith I never dreamed of, and a different life without my daughter that is now something I can embrace. There is a way back from the pain, it comes through helping others. Strength is Contagious. Catch a case of the COMEBACK KID."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Marie King's new book is a thoughtful look back on the highs and lows of motherhood as experienced by the author.
King shares a raw and encouraging story of hope in the face of a devastating and unique loss.
