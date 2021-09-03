MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seaweed Town": a light-hearted story for young readers. "Seaweed Town" is the creation of published author Lisa N. Ford, who was born in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and now lives in land-locked Alberta, Canada, with her loving husband.
Lisa shares, "Have you ever wondered what it would be like to play with the many species of fish under the sea? Seaweed Town is just such an adventure. Join Justin, his brother, and cousins as they take an unexpected trip to Seaweed Town. They meet a fun-loving mermaid named Serena and off they go! You never know what will happen under the sea—meet new friends? Dance with clams? Help a squid with his garden? Try a new drink? Who knows! Come on, you can go too!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa N. Ford's new book is an entertaining tale of sea life for children.
Filled with lyrical phrasing and humorous situations, young readers will be excited to find each creature within the vibrant illustrations as they follow along with this fun-filled tale.
