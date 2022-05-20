"I Have Autism, but I Want to Play Too" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Pate is a heartfelt narrative that encourages children to reach out to differently-abled children to include them in play scenarios in whatever capacity possible.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Have Autism, but I Want to Play Too": a heartwarming story of friendship and acceptance. "I Have Autism, but I Want to Play Too" is the creation of published author Lisa Pate, a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a determined managing editor of a major newspaper for the past decade.
Pate shares, "If you have a child or know someone who suffers from autism, ASD, or another disability, this book is a must have. I Have Autism, but I Want to Play Too was written to help children with autism and other disabilities understand that they are not alone when it comes to difficulty in making friends. It was also written to teach children without disabilities to include children with autism and other disabilities in play and to appeal to parents to talk to their children about their peers with disabilities. When it is all said and done, we are not all the same, but we are also not that much different once we get to know each other."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Pate's new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important message.
Pate shares from personal experience in raising a child with autism in hopes of bringing awareness and encouragement to young readers.
