MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"MOments with God": a potent reminder of God's love for creation. "MOments with God" is the creation of published author Lisa Rioux, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lives in the wilderness of Louisiana.
Rioux shares, "We all have the same amount of time every day, it's how you choose to spend those moments that can make a difference in your life. MOments with God is written with that thought in mind, to spend a few quality, precious moments with God can change your life. Originally written as encouraging words for my daughter, I pray they will be an encouragement for you.
"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.
(2 Timothy 3:16–17 NIV)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Rioux's new book will encourage believers on their spiritual journey to a deeper understanding of God's promise.
Rioux bases these thoughtful messages on lessons once provided to a beloved daughter in hopes of encouraging others.
Consumers can purchase"MOments with God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "MOments with God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing