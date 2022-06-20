"Blind Marriage" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Taylor is an engaging look into the pitfalls and unexpected turns of circumstance that led to a rocky marriage and a heartbreaking final decision.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blind Marriage": a heartfelt message of caution for couples looking to take the next step and say their vows. "Blind Marriage" is the creation of published author Lisa Taylor.
Taylor shares, "Blind Marriage is a true story about a marriage that wasn't fully thought out. Neither of the participants were ready. She didn't know much about her spouse, and he didn't know much about her. Growing pains were quite evident in this marriage. The bride and groom had second thoughts on the wedding day, but the feelings were ignored. The wife soon finds out that those 'red flags' should not be ignored. There was so much that she didn't know about him. He had surprising addictions that would threaten their marriage. Divorce was an option but not an option. She was determined to see the marriage through. His addictions were shared with family and friends, which made quitting difficult. There were lessons learned to never jump blindly into a marriage, especially with someone who doesn't have the same beliefs as you. It is important to get to know whom you are marrying before you marry them. This book will open the eyes of anyone who is considering ignoring signs that the person has things going on that is not conducive to a relationship. This book is not just for women, but men can also get a lot out of this story. The moral of the story is, if you want to get married, you should prepare! Prepare! Prepare!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Taylor's new book will resonate with many and bring awareness to the realities of many relationships.
Taylor presents readers with a thought-provoking discussion in hopes of helping others to avoid the same negative experiences.
Consumers can purchase "Blind Marriage" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Blind Marriage," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing