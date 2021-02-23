MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Leadership Unchained": a fundamental opus that inspires readers to become leaders in their own way. "Leadership Unchained" is the creation of published author Lita Williams, a multi-gifted speaker, lecturer, and writer who is known for her love and care for other people.
Williams writes, "Are you looking to take your performance as a leader to another level? Well, 'Leadership Unchained' is here to assist you and help you guide others to become more innovative, more productive, and more streamlined into being the best version of oneself.
"Say goodbye to the chains of yesterday. A new day is dawning, and tomorrow will not wait for the leadership needed today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lita William's new book invites readers to be confident and believe in themselves that they can lead a group and create more competent and effective leaders in the future.
In this book, aspiring leaders will come to know and realize that to become a leader is not an easy job to do but the fulfillment it gives to one's life hits differently.
View a synopsis of "Leadership Unchained" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Leadership Unchained" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Leadership Unchained," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing