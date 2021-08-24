EXTON, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Partners®, makers of the Original Learning Tower®, announced today that the company has achieved GREENGUARD GOLD certification on its full product assortment.
The GREENGUARD Certification process provides an in-depth review and analysis of chemical
emissions from manufacturers' products. Recognized and referenced by over 400 codes, rating systems, and procurement policies worldwide, GREENGUARD Certification requires that products meet some of the world's most rigorous standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds into indoor environments. The increased requirements for GREENGUARD GOLD certification include health-based criteria for additional chemicals and also requires lower total VOC emissions levels to help ensure that products are acceptable for use in environments like schools and healthcare
facilities.
This achievement underscores Little Partners ongoing commitment to providing parents and
caregivers with safe products that are designed to nurture young children. Little Partners is widely recognized for the development of the Original Learning Tower, an adjustable-height platform carefully designed to raise a child up to counter height. This revolutionary step stool offers a secure environment for children to participate independently alongside parents, caregivers, or siblings. Today, Little Partners has grown to include a variety of products, including: easels, step stools, cubbies, climbing and balance tools, and other developmental accessories.
"I started Little Partners nearly thirty years ago to help my daughter experience the joy and
confidence that comes along with independent learning. By creating safe environments for this learning to take place, parents and children can enjoy these precious moments without worry and distraction. The GREENGUARD certification is another step in our process of offering high quality products that can give parents needed peace of mind," said Little Partners' founder, Carol Gamble.
GREENGUARD certified products aid in the creation of healthier indoor environments and release fewer pollutants that can contribute to health issues including asthma and other respiratory issues. Using dynamic environmental chamber testing, products are tested for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including formaldehyde, and over 300 other VOCs with health-based limits.
Little Partners is committed to best practices that will support the planet and the next generation of little learners. The company upholds the highest standards for quality and safety testing and holds a number of certifications. For more information about Little Partners' commitment to quality, safety and sustainability please visit: littlepartners.com.
For additional information on the GREENGUARD certification process please visit: ul.com/gg
