Little Partners is strengthening its ongoing commitment to sustainability by pledging to plant trees in South Carolina in advance of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.
EXTON, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Partners®, makers of the Original Learning Tower®, has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant approximately 5,000 trees in advance of the 150th Arbor Day national holiday on April 29.
The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest member nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. Since its inception 50 years ago, the Foundation has helped to plant and distribute almost 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. That is the equivalent to planting every tree in New York City's Central Park every seven hours for an entire year.
"Minding the planet is something that we at Little Partners strive to live by. It's up to us to leave this planet in better shape than when we found it to support our new generation of little partners. All of our products are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council to ensure they meet the highest environmental and social standards, as well as packaged to minimize waste and carbon emissions." said Carol Gamble, Founder of Little Partners®.
"Now we are taking things a step further and finding other ways to give back. Partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation was a no-brainer. The simplest and most effective solution is planting trees - to effortlessly protect our shared resources for the benefit of today and tomorrow's generations."
Little Partners' trees will be planted in South Carolina focusing on replenishing the native longleaf pines. South Carolina's ecosystem is well-known for the incredible diversity of plant and animal species that it supports. Sadly, over time, the longleaf pine numbers have dwindled. The Arbor Day Foundation's replanting work is underway on more than 70 different tracts of land in South Carolina to restore longleaf pine stands and provide critical habitat for rare species, including the gopher tortoise and red-cockaded woodpecker.
To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation's mission to "plant, nurture, and celebrate trees," or how to get involved, please visit arborday.org. For more information visit https://littlepartners.com/.
About Little Partners®:
Little Partners® creates products that are designed to nurture young children and inspire independence by creating safe environments that foster exploration, interaction, and play. In 1992, founder Carole Gamble set out to design what would become the Original Learning Tower™, an adjustable-height platform offering quality, safety, and most importantly, a space for toddlers to act independently as well as interact with adults. Today, Little Partners® has grown to include a variety of products, including: easels, step stools, cubbies, climbing and balance tools, and other developmental accessories. For inquiries, please reach out to: Shawna Schmitz, Director of PR & Social Media - shawna@rbollc.com, (914) 462-0672
Media Contact
Shawna Schmitz, Little Partners, (914) 462-0672, shawna@rbollc.com
SOURCE Little Partners