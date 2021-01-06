Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia announces opening dates for world-class gaming and entertainment destination. Reservation-Only PREVIEW DAYS for Live! Rewards Club Members Begin JANUARY 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Official GRAND OPENING to the General Public to be Held THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Live! Hotel Now Accepting Reservations. LiveCasinoHotelPhilly.com