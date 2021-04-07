MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Always and Forever My Boy": a heartfelt voice of a mother in pages and words that express the beautiful bond between a parent and child. "Always and Forever My Boy" is the creation of published author Lizzie Hutchens, a teacher for five years in her hometown elementary school. She was also a stay-at-home mom for eight years.
Hutchens shares, "From the moment you find out you're expecting, you become a mom. There are so many wonderful and exciting events that take place from that day forward—your first ultrasound, the first time you feel your baby kick, and the day your baby arrives. You both grow together and experience priceless moments, such as their first words, their first day of school, and watching them learn to do things on their own.
"No matter how big they may get, we are always their mom, and they will always be your baby boy. The love a mom feels for her son is unexplainable, and the bond they share is unbreakable. I hope you enjoy reading this book with your little one always and forever!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lizzie Hutchens's new book is a profound illustrated work that revels on the unmatched connection between a mother and her child. This shows how even the simplest of things become priceless moments that both of them will treasure all through the years.
