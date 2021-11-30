MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Deception: The Devil's Decoy": a potent reminder of the power of faith. "Deception: The Devil's Decoy" is the creation of published author Lizzie Keene, a former fitness/personal trainer and tutor in elementary education.
Keene shares, "We may go through many encounters in life, and in most cases, it will not be good. You may become a target by the enemies' deceptive ways, trying to distract you from the truth with lies and decoys. In this book, I hope to shed some light on some of those wicked schemes the enemy uses to distract, deceive, and delay what God has in store for you. And to show you that the best way to avoid deception is to put on the full armor of God so you can walk in your divine purpose and prosperity in the kingdom of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lizzie Keene's new book is an inspiring opportunity for reflection and growth.
Keene shares in hopes of empowering others in their faith to walk boldly in God's light.
Consumers can purchase "Deception: The Devil's Decoy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
