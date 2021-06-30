MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Autism Brought Me Joy": an encouraging look into the world of parenting a child with autism. "Autism Brought Me Joy" is the creation of published author Lizzy Clarke-Benjamin.
Clarke-Benjamin shares, "This book was written to let parents of children on the autism spectrum know that they did nothing wrong and that their child or children being on the spectrum is in no way their fault.
"I did everything right with my third child and only son, and he was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. I believe that we as parents of these exceptional children have been given the opportunity to love these uniquely beautiful, smart, bright, talented, and loving children unconditionally and for us, as parents, to experience the absolute joy of receiving their pure and sincere unconditional love, which ultimately brings us an indescribable joy that words cannot express. I thank God for this unique opportunity, and I would not change it for the world.
"This sunrise reminded me that God has given me the opportunity to watch my own son rise out of the gray mist of autism. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lizzy Clarke-Benjamin's new book is a private look inside the author's family life and how they strive to encourage Timmy.
Clarke-Benjamin welcomes readers to witness what life with a child on the autism spectrum is like in hopes of encouraging other families who have similarly abled children in their lives.
