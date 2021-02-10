MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "David and Goliath on the Farm": an easy read for children about trust and faith in God. "David and Goliath on the Farm" is the creation of published author LM Woodrum, a first-time author and married mother of two.
Woodrum shares, "David and Goliath on the Farm presents the characters and situations of the beloved Bible story in a fresh and fun farm setting that is certain to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages. Throughout the story, David demonstrates his faith and trust in God. Even when faced with what seems like an insurmountable obstacle, he trusts in the Lord to help him, and as always, the Lord provides. David's courage serves as an inspiration to all the tractors and animals on Grace Farm that they, too, can trust in God. We all, no matter our age, will face giants that seem too large for us to handle. Thankfully, God blesses us all with a little David inside; we just have to trust in him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LM Woodrum's new book is a beautifully illustrated volume for young readers providing a friendly spin to the well-loved Bible story about trust, faith, and courage, no matter what age.
View a synopsis of "David and Goliath on the Farm" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "David and Goliath on the Farm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "David and Goliath on the Farm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
