LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, March 16, 2020 Alpha Dental Excellence will be hosting their 15th annual Emergency Dentistry event. This is a day-long, community-based program that provides those in need with dental care so they can have the healthy smile. Alpha Dental Excellence and their staff will donate their time, expertise, and resources to hold this event at their Langhorne, PA office.

Over the course of the day, community members in need may receive a free cleaning, filling, or extraction from Alpha Dental Excellence. Patients will be treated on a first come, first served basis.

Our mission is "To UNDERSTAND and SATISFY the NEEDS of ALL our patients by developing EDUCATED and APPRECIATIVE patients."

While waiting for treatment, patients and their loved ones can enjoy snacks and beverages generously provided by the Alpha Dental Excellence team and local business partners, Posey Lab…

Emergency Dentistry for a Day will run from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Alpha Dental Excellence office, located at 240 Middletown Blvd., Suite 100, Langhorne, PA 19047. To find out more about the Emergency Dentistry for a Day, call Alpha Dental Excellence at 215-750-2222 or visit online at www.alphadentalexcellence.com.

