SCRANTON, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regular maintenance and servicing are essential for any vehicle to keep them in top shape. Dickson City Hyundai is running servicing specials for its customers. Professional and experienced technicians carry out the servicing to ensure efficiency and high quality of maintenance. In addition, the dealership is offering various coupons to its customers so that they can save money as well.
Currently, available service coupons are Hyundai Multi-Point Inspection, Repair/Service Discount, Lube, Oil and Filter Special, Free Brake Pads, Tire Mount and Balance, State Inspections, Timing Belt Coolant System Flush and Service, Free Battery Test and Free Brake Inspection. Drivers will get 10% off on any repair or service above $250 with the Service Discount coupon. The Lube, Oil and Filter special includes an engine oil change, a complimentary multi-point inspection and an oil filter replacement and it will cost $24.95. State Inspection will cost the drivers $9.95 with the coupon. Coolant System Flush and Service will cost $99.95. Customers can also get their vehicles inspected and find out if anything needs attention with the Hyundai Multi-point inspection coupon.
Interested customers can print the service coupon or show it on their phones when they visit Dickson City Hyundai for service. Customers who would like to know more about the service coupons can find more information at dicksoncityhyundai.com. They can also contact the sales team for questions at 570-487-5000. The drivers can visit Dickson City Hyundai salesroom at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway and talk to the sales representative in person. The dealership is open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday.
