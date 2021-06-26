SCRANTON, Pa., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Across the country, many companies like to show their appreciation for first responders. This appreciation is shown through special discounts, free meals and designated days of celebration. Dickson City Hyundai joins the many companies in showing its appreciation for first responders by offering a special bonus program. This program provides a $500 bonus to be used toward the purchase or lease of a new Hyundai vehicle.
There are a few requirements that an interested customer must meet to receive this bonus. The first responder must be active at the time of application for the program. Eligible first responders include police officers, sheriffs, sheriff deputies, correctional officers, state troopers, federal law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMT and Paramedics, 911 dispatchers and the spouses of first responders.
In addition to being active, the customer must provide proof of active service, receive a salary that can cover living expenses and payments for the new vehicle, receive credit approval and sign up for a finance or leasing contract through a Hyundai dealer. If the offer is used for a lease contract, the rebate will be applied toward the amount due at signing or to the Capitalized Cost Reduction. If the bonus is being used on a finance contract, it will be applied toward the down payment. This offer cannot be used for fleet vehicles and can't be combined with Hyundai Circle plan sales.
If any Scranton-area first responders would like to learn more about this program, they can find more information at dicksoncityhyundai.com. They can also direct their question to a sales team member by calling 570-487-5000. However, they can also talk to a sales representative in person by visiting the Dickson City Hyundai salesroom at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway.
