PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readers of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror are excited about a new short story anthology, Worlds of Light & Darkness, assembled from the best of Pittsburgh's own DreamForge Magazine and Space & Time Magazine, headquartered in Independence, Missouri. Released May 25th, 2021, the anthology is published by UpRoar Books.
"The combining of stories that have been printed by these two publications is genius." – Booklist, the book review journal of the American Library Association.
"Contains some real gems. In L. Deni Colter's riveting "The Weight of Mountains," a mother and son contend with a prophecy that their family land will "break off the end of the world and float away." The decadent cosmic fantasy "Collecting Violet" by Austin Gragg follows an ancient interpretation of the grim reaper through the process of collecting a soul. And "Joy of Life" by Alessandro Manzetti, about monstrous white snakes called "heartbeat hunters," is sinuous and distinctive." – Publisher's Weekly.
"Worlds of Light & Darkness brings together a thoughtful and compelling collection of stories that allow each featured author to showcase their styles and talents through a variety of worlds and characters." – Stony Brook Press.
The anthology features work by past masters like Scott Edelman, Jane Lindskold, and John Jos. Miller, along with variety of talented newcomers whose skills are showcased in this volume of 20 exceptional stories. It's available today from Amazon and book sellers like Barnes & Noble.
Even the anthology's cover is a special event, designed by Hugo Award Winning Illustrator Elizabeth Leggett especially for Worlds of Light & Darkness. Ms. Leggett is also donating her time for an interactive webinar on June 5th where registration proceeds go directly to buy more great stories for DreamForge in 2021. Those interested can learn more about "How Art and Story Work Together."
Space & Time Magazine has been around since 1966, and in 2019 was taken over by SF and Horror writer Angela Yuriko Smith along with her husband Ryan Aussie Smith, as the magazine's publishers. Angela serves as editor-in-chief and produces the print magazine while Ryan creates the audio productions.
DreamForge began publication in 2019, a project of husband and wife team Scot and Jane Noel, whose backgrounds include computer game development. Scot serves as editor-in-chief and Jane provides layout design and illustration for both the print and digital versions of DreamForge.
With both magazines as new ventures for their wife-and-husband team publishers, there is a natural synergy between the publications— a common purpose in growing readership and serving readers with the best possible value.
