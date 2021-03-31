MARS, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent college graduates in Mars, Pa, and the surrounding areas, can save money on a new Toyota model at a local dealership. Baierl Toyota encourages its customers to check out the College Graduate Program if they have graduated recently or if they are about to graduate. This program is available for the lease or finance of select new Toyota vehicles. Toyota Certified Used Vehicles and Scion Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are not eligible for the Rebate Program.
To qualify for this program, the graduate must provide proof of graduation within the past two calendar years or within the next six months. They must also provide proof of current employment. Eligible sources of proof of graduation include a copy of the customer's diploma, a letter from the school registrar's office stating graduation date and type of degree earned, a copy of the final transcript confirming graduation date and type of degree earned or a copy of the current transcript confirmed current enrollment in a graduate program.
In addition to confirming graduation date and employment, clients must finance or lease through Baierl Toyota and Toyota Financial Services. Customers are also encouraged to ask about optional programs from Toyota Financial Services that will help with vehicle maintenance. Once the application process is finished, the former student will receive a $500 credit to use on a new unlicensed Toyota model.
If any college students would like to learn more about this program, they can find more information by visiting baierltoyota.com. Any questions can be directed to the sales team by calling 724-655-4309. Baierl Toyota is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dealership is located at 19045 Perry Hwy.
Media Contact
Amber Taylor, Baierl Toyota, 878-332-7116, AmberTaylor@baierl.com
SOURCE Baierl Toyota