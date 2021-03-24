WILTON MANORS, Pa., Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Tommy Walser, a partner in the Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC, has volunteered with Legal Aid Service of Broward County's "No Place Like Home" Program for the past 2 years, providing probate services to low income and vulnerable members of our community in need of legal assistance.
The "No Place Like Home" Program is a partnership with The Real Property, Probate & Trust Law Section of The Florida Bar. Most people utilizing this service have recently lost a loved one who owned a home and need help transferring title into the names of the correct beneficiaries. Without clearing title by removing the decedent's name, it would be impossible for the beneficiaries to prove ownership in order to qualify for disaster-relief benefits in the event of a hurricane, obtain new insurance coverage, maintain a homestead tax exemption, and in some cases apply for loans associated with home improvements. Mr. Walser is committed to providing pro bono services to these underserved populations who could not otherwise afford legal assistance.
"Legal Aid Service of Broward County is a great organization which identifies those in our community that need help with the probate process, but cannot afford it" stated Walser. He continued "Florida Probate Law Firm is happy to assist with the probate process for individuals who need help the most. It is important that we give back to the community we live in, the best way we know how."
About Legal Aid Service of Broward County
Legal Aid Service of Broward County is a not-for-profit law firm established in 1973. The mission is to provide high quality free civil legal advice, representation, and education to the poor of Broward County so as to improve the lifestyle and living conditions of the low-income community and to encourage self-sufficiency.
For more information, please visit https://www.browardlegalaid.org/ or call 954-765-8950.
About Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC
Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC provides formal probate administration, ancillary probate administration, probate litigation, and professional executor services in all 67 counties across the state of Florida. Their goal is to provide clients with individualized, affordable, and timely service to help meet their clients' unique needs.
Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC provides a modern approach to the probate process, ensuring services are provided as efficiency and stress-free as possible. The Florida probate law firm offers:
- Electronic or remote services - From sending pleadings for signature to e-filing with the court
- Immediate responses - Free consultations
- Fast pleadings - Receive pleadings in as little as 24-48 hours
- Estate openings - Can open an estate in as little as 3-4 weeks
- Quick turnover assistance - Can sell a house within 1-2 months
For more information, please visit https://www.floridaprobatefirm.com
