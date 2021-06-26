MARS, Pa., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Mars-area drivers decide to purchase a new Toyota from Baierl Toyota, they can take advantage of one of the dealership's several vehicle protection packages. These packages provide a variety of coverage from service to appearance. Each of these plans are offered with the purpose of helping customers avoid spending large amounts of money in the future for expensive repairs. The four protection packages include Extended Service Contract, Lifetime Oil and Filter Program, GAP Insurance and Appearance Protection.
The Extended Service Contract is offered to vehicle owners once the original warranty plan has expired. The coverage plans for this package vary based on the year and mileage of the vehicle at the time the contract is purchased. The Lifetime Oil and Filter Program can be purchased for new, used and leased vehicles. When a customer purchases this protection package, they will enjoy a reoccurring scheduled maintenance plan that includes an oil change, filter change and a multipoint vehicle inspection.
GAP Insurance, or Guaranteed Asset Protection, is a form of insurance that many new vehicle shoppers are encouraged to get when they purchase a new car. This plan helps to avoid having an unpaid finance balance in case a vehicle is totaled or stolen. Typically, automotive insurance companies will only pay the Actual Cash Value, or ACV. After the insurance company determines the Actual Cash Value, the GAP insurance will come in and pay for the difference between the ACV and remaining balance owed for the vehicle. The Appearance Package helps to protect the interior and exterior of a customer's vehicle. The interior part of the plan protects leather, vinyl, carpet and fabric surfaces from stains, UV damage, rips, tears and burns. The exterior part of the plan protects the vehicle from damages caused by environmental elements.
If any interested shoppers would like to learn more about these plans, they can find more information at baierltoyota.com. They can also direct their questions to the sales team by calling 724-655-4309. If they would prefer to speak to a sales representative in person, Baierl Toyota is conveniently located at 19045 Perry Hwy in Mars.
