MARS, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, May 31, many people across the country will celebrating active, reserve and retired military members. While many businesses decide to close on Memorial Day, a few will remain open to allow customers to still have the option to shop. Baierl Toyota, a local Mars, Pennsylvania, dealership will have both its sales department and service department open. The sales department will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the service department will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If any local car shoppers are military members, they can take advantage of the Military Rebate Offer or one of the many current lease and finance specials available at Baierl Toyota. This offer provides a $500 rebate that can be used toward any new Toyota model. However, the vehicle must be financed through the dealership and Toyota Financial Services. The rebate is available to U.S. military personnel, household members of U.S. military members, U.S. military retirees and U.S. military veterans.
While the staff at Baierl Toyota welcomes in-person visits, they also encourage any customers that are taking safety precautions to check out the online buying option. This shopping option allows clients to get a price, value a trade-in vehicle, get approved for financing, and schedule a time to get the new vehicle. Shoppers can choose to pick up the new vehicle at the dealership or have it delivered to their home.
If any Mars residents have questions about the Memorial Day hours, the Military Rebate Offer, or the online vehicle shopping process, they can find all this information at baierltoyota.com. They can also reach out to the staff by calling 724-655-4309. Baierl Toyota is located at 19045 Perry Hwy. in Mars.
Media Contact
Amber Taylor, Baierl Toyota, 878-332-7116, AmberTaylor@baierl.com
SOURCE Baierl Toyota