PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locomation, a leading provider of autonomous truck technology solutions, and Aon plc today announced a collaboration to develop a risk management plan as Locomation develops its autonomous freight transport technology and backend platform for commercial deployment to trucking companies and shippers. Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, will work with Locomation and insurance carriers to assess the autonomous technology risks and align them with insurance industry best practices.
"We are confident that Aon's experience will enhance Locomation's corporate development and strategic plan and will also highlight the benefits of our approach to the insurance community, trucking companies, shippers, and truck drivers themselves," said Dr. Çetin Meriçli, CEO and co-founder of Locomation.
The collaboration will also aim to support one of Locomation's long-term goals of reducing customers' operating costs through lower insurance rates for carriers, shippers, truck manufacturers, and others using Locomation's autonomous truck technology.
With demand for freight trucking service increasing and drivers in short supply, autonomous driving is poised to redefine the supply chain in the years ahead and will revolutionize the trucking industry.
"We're pleased to work with Locomation to learn how this technology functions in the real world and what it means for safety and insurance coverage," said Michael Stankard, managing director for Aon's automotive practice. "Autonomy is going to be part of the future of the trucking industry, and human-guided convoys have the potential to reduce risk and open new opportunities for the entire industry."
About Locomation:
Locomation is re-engineering the world's supply chain for autonomy by developing a portfolio of AV products and a suite of proprietary tools, methods, and processes that enable our clients to implement an operating model designed specifically for autonomous vehicles. Launched in 2018 by veterans of Carnegie Mellon's National Robotics Engineering Center, the Locomation team includes some of the world's foremost experts in robotics technology, artificial intelligence, trucking, freight optimization, safety, and automotive.
Learn more at https://locomation.ai or follow us on Twitter at @LocomationAI or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/locomation.
