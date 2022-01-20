PITTSBURGH, Jan.20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Locomation, a leading provider of autonomous trucking technology solutions, today announced the promotion of Steve Kenner to Chief Product and Safety Officer. Previously he was Locomation's Vice President of Safety.
In his new role, Kenner will be responsible for managing development of Locomation's entire product portfolio including product vision and growth strategy. In addition, Kenner will manage all aspects of the safe development, testing, and deployment of the company's products starting with its Autonomous Relay ConvoySM (ARC) technology.
"Steve has already been instrumental in our product development process, and he has several decades of deep automotive product development experience in addition to his extensive safety expertise," said Dr. Çetin Meriçli, Locomation's CEO and co-founder. "Under his leadership, we will continue marching towards commercial deployment while incorporating safety into every aspect of what we do."
Locomation's ARCSM system is a human-led convoy of two trucks that are electronically tethered. The Human-Guided AutonomySM solution enables one driver to operate the lead truck while a second driver rests in the follower truck. Periodically, the trucks swap places to allow each driver to take turns leading and resting in compliance with U.S. Department of Transportation Hours-of-Service regulations. Locomation will enable carriers to safely operate two trucks for 20-22 hours per day, delivering 2x the cargo, 2x farther, 2x faster.
"I am excited and humbled by this opportunity," Kenner said. "This is a pivotal time not only for Locomation, but for the safety and efficiency of the entire trucking and transportation ecosystem. I'm excited to help lead the way towards this future."
Before coming to Locomation, Kenner held leadership positions working on the safety of autonomous technologies at Aurora, Uber Advanced Technologies Group, and Apple's Special Project Group. Prior to that, Kenner was the Global Director of the Automotive Safety Office at Ford Motor Company. Kenner has over three decades of experience in automotive engineering at Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors.
Kenner has served on the boards of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America and the Transportation Improvement Association of Michigan. Additionally, he was appointed to two terms on the Intelligent Transportation Systems Program Advisory Committee by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.
Kenner holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
About Locomation:
Locomation is re-engineering the world's supply chain for autonomy by developing a portfolio of AV products and a suite of tools that enable our clients to implement an operating model designed for autonomous vehicles. Launched in 2018 by veterans of Carnegie Mellon's National Robotics Engineering Center, the Locomation team includes some of the world's foremost experts in robotics technology, artificial intelligence, trucking, freight optimization, safety, and automotive.
Learn more at https://locomation.ai or follow us on Twitter at @LocomationAI or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/locomation.
