PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locomation, a leading provider of autonomous trucking technology solutions, today announced the findings of an independent environmental impact evaluation that its Autonomous Relay Convoy™ (ARC) system will dramatically reduce the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) footprint, fuel consumption, and operating costs of transporting goods by truck.
Locomation's ARC system consists of two-truck convoys that are electronically tethered. The Human-Guided AutonomySM solution enables one driver to operate the lead truck while a second driver rests in the follower truck, which is operating autonomously. Periodically, the trucks swap places to allow each driver to take turns leading and resting in compliance with U.S. Department of Transportation Hours-of-Service regulations. Locomation enables carriers to safely operate two trucks for 20-22 hours per day, delivering double the cargo, faster, and twice the distance.
The evaluation, by Boundless Impact Research & Analytics, Inc, a leading firm for credible assessments of corporate environmental claims, concluded that compared to traditional Class 8 trucks, trucks equipped with Locomation's technology would:
reduce the GHG Footprint of freight transportation by 22%;
cut Operating Costs 19%;
decrease Fuel Consumption 21%;
lower Photochemical Ozone Formation by 22%; and
reduce the GHG Abatement Cost, or dollars per tonne of avoided greenhouse gas emissions, below any of the alternatives considered.
These conclusions are based on the ARC system's ability to reduce truck idling by up to 90% and increase fuel efficiency by 8% on average.
"This report confirms that Locomation's ARC system means dramatic efficiency gains, saving fuel and eliminating idling and empty miles, and can help carriers and shippers dramatically reduce their Scope 1 and Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas emissions," said Dr. Çetin Meriçli, Locomation's CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to be the first company to verify its green claims with an independent, third party, science-based review, and we invite anyone making claims around environmental impact or fuel consumption to do the same."
The environmental impact evaluation utilized a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) method that assessed the Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions of Locomation's ARC technology. LCAs are recognized as far more rigorous than other reporting methods.
Boundless researched and modeled the material, energy, and performance characteristics for Locomation's ARC system based on detailed information provided by Locomation that described the material components and energy consumption impacts, and labor, and cost implications. At the core of the methodology is an LCA model for the transportation of goods by a long-haul Class 8 truck carrying 1 tonne of goods for 1 kilometer (tkm) on a highway.
The Boundless Impact Score is a summary of the five Environmental Key Performance Indicators listed above. Locomation scored best in each EKPI compared to the alternative technologies listed in the report. As a result, Boundless awarded Locomation its highest possible score for positive environmental impact, a ten out of ten (10/10) on per-unit impact.
"Our environmental impact assessment of Locomation's technology provided a science-based and independent critique and comparison of the environmental benefits of several trucking technologies," said Boundless Director of Research Bret Strogen. "Locomation's autonomous trucking system would offer a significant environmental improvement over other common fuel reduction technologies such as Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control and Idle Reduction Technology."
According to their evaluation, the ARC system was the most cost-effective means to reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and does not require a price on carbon to be economically viable.
Locomations's strategy and practices align with its supply chain partners' sustainability goals by contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals related to health effects, innovation, sustainable production, and climate action.
Locomation is preparing to be the first autonomous trucking technology company to safely, legally, and routinely engage in commercial operations at scale in the United States with its ARC system starting in late 2022 with Wilson Logistics and following with PGT Trucking in 2023.
