MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Santa's Twin": a magical tale of Christmas. "Santa's Twin" is the creation of published author, Logan Wagner.
Wagner writes, "From a school assignment of a ten-year-old comes a message of caring, loyalty, and determination. Circumstances lead Santa to discover that patience and trust can bring success. The author's grandpa was so impressed that he wanted to share the story with others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Logan Wagner's new book is a sweet story written when the author was only in fourth grade. Taking the idea of Santa having a brother, Canta, who doesn't quite believe in himself, the reader is welcomed to join along as Canta prepares for his gift delivery adventure.
With a heartwarming tale and adorable illustrations, readers of all ages will enjoy this unique Christmas tale.
