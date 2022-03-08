MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Symphony": a heartfelt tale of healing and hope. "Symphony" is the creation of published author Lois Lamb, a dedicated mother and loving wife who has done everything from kitchen design to herding wild horses in Nevada.
Lamb shares, "Jade Kennedy has been successful in re-creating her life plans following an accident that killed her husband, put her child in a coma, and ended her dreams of playing concert piano. She is pursuing her planned life as a medical professional when the new Head of Pediatrics comes into her life to complicate everything. She struggles to maintain her goals through lawsuits and her growing attraction to the Doctor. Will their mutual love for her child bring them together?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lois Lamb's new book will engage readers from the start as they seek to discover what awaits Jade Kennedy and an endearing doctor.
Lamb shares an emotionally charged and entertaining tale of love within the pages of her flagship novel.
Consumers can purchase "Symphony" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Symphony," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing