MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Friends of Mother Earth": a faith-based tale for children. "Friends of Mother Earth" is the creation of published author Lois Marie Arter, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was widowed in 2009 after losing William, a veteran of World War II who fought on Normandy Beach.
Arter shares, "Thank you for the last and most important step in making my first book Friends of Mother Earth a success! I ask our Lord Jesus's blessing upon you!
It is mine and our Lord's will for this book to touch the heart and lives of Mother Earth! We both love all peoples on God's gift to all mankind, Mother Earth!
"I believe you will love the book and its teachings of the Word of God! Especially you those needing and/or learning about our Lord Jesus and this world we live in! I trust the children and love the animals/insects in the story. Praying not to offend anyone with using insects as characters!
"May our Lord God bless and keep each of you, my dear friends and readers!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lois Marie Arter's new book is an enjoyable story for young readers.
Pairing a charming narrative with creative illustrations, the author hopes to engage children's imaginations and encourage a sense of faith in those who seek it.
View a synopsis of "Friends of Mother Earth" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Friends of Mother Earth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
