MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Desired Marriage: Family and Relationships": a ruminative work that guides its readers on how to stay faithful in a spiritual union created in the presence of the Creator. This book also intends to encourage people to stay away from temptations and follow the righteous path the Creator has paved for them. "The Desired Marriage: Family and Relationships" is the creation of published author Lokey Howell IV, a pastor and devoted single father to his five children who studies the Scripture and converses with the Creator daily.
Howell IV shares, "I wrote this book because GOD told me to. Nobody ever got married with the intentions of getting divorced. Many of us have no idea what to do after the wedding. What does that even look like? What about generational curses? What about demonic warfare? The Bible says that we wrestle NOT against flesh and blood. We hear 'for better or worse,' but what do we do when it gets worse? GOD has details on what that looks like. The HOLY GHOST told me what to say. GOD never wastes any time, and pain always births purpose. GOD used all the experiences that I have encountered personally and with people that I have counseled to put together detailed learned lessons. You ever ask GOD for help, and you want GOD to be specific? There were things that I went through that I had no control over, and there were times when I ignored GOD's warnings. Do you follow your heart or your head? This is why the title is the Desired Marriage—to help you have the marriage that GOD has designed for you, the relationship that you desire that can lead to the marriage, how during the relationship both of you can work on things that can better prepare you for later.
"I've seen small things that could have been fixed, but some didn't know how this could end the relationship or marriage. They just didn't know how to go about things. This book will push you to your potential and challenge you to be the best you that you can be. The person you are married to deserves a better version of you. This book will help you deal with friction between the person that you have a child/children with. The Bible tells us to walk by FAITH and not by sight. GOD had you in mind when HE created this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lokey Howell IV's new book is a thought-provoking publication aimed to appease the cracks along the relationship journey between two united souls. The author also desires to open the eyes of single individuals to be a better, if not the best, version of themselves before giving their hearts to a significant other.
View a synopsis of "The Desired Marriage: Family and Relationships" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Desired Marriage: Family and Relationships" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Desired Marriage: Family and Relationships," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
