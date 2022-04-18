"Let God Be True and Every Man a Liar" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lonnell Stewart is a thought-provoking discussion that will motivate and encourage believers.
Stewart shares, "Whether it is in science, religion, or just common interaction between people, there is a pattern that seems to be pervasive among human beings. Humans have the ability to manufacture just about any type of situation, embellish it, and spin an entire imaginative universe from it.
"However, in reality, there only exists a real universe that God has created, and no matter how man may try to manufacture a different one, it will never replace or make void God's.
"Oftentimes people accept the many weird and fanciful detailed and well-thought-out reasonings presented such as aliens from outer space being the creators of our world or living things automatically springing from nonliving things given a certain amount of time. But realistically and logically carried to its final conclusion, none really adds up.
"It is only when an eternal and intelligent living God is made to be the source and foundation for the world in which we live do the parts begin to equal the whole.
"In this book, on focusing on the inclusion of God in the source and foundation of the parts, it is much easier to make the parts add up to equal the whole."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lonnell Stewart's new book is a fascinating and detailed resource for those who seek to establish a deeper connection with their faith.
Stewart offers an articulate and encouraging resource for students of the Bible in hopes of empowering others to nurture a strong relationship with God.
