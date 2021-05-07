MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gift": an amusing narrative set in a small town with the Yule season just around the corner, where one teacher does not forgo the chance to show her students the beauty in gift-giving. "The Gift" is the creation of published author Lonnie Ellis, a veteran of the Marine Corps and the Army, and a faithful father to three wonderful children and two adorable granddaughters. He is also the author of a poetry book, "War and Peace and Poetry," that recounts the life of service members and their respective families during the deployment.
Ellis shares, "With the Christmas season quickly approaching, one class of students in a tiny mining town is about to receive an invaluable lesson in gift giving. As a blistering wintry day forces them to remain inside, their teacher, Mrs. Noel, takes the opportunity to teach them about the value of giving by having each of them add to an inspirational story of joy, hope, peace, and love. Having set the title and instructed the students of the rules, Mrs. Noel gently encourages the boys and girls to add a gift, which cost nothing to give and doesn't require materials. She also instructs them 'the gift' must make the world a better place to live. Together, the entire class captures the meaning of giving from the heart. The Gift is a timeless message. It encapsulates the best in all of us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lonnie Ellis's new book is an astounding volume that parents and teachers can use as a device in imparting values and ethics to the younger generation.
