MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wadey": a wonderful piece about embracing differences, overcoming limitations, and expressing one's feelings. "Wadey" is the creation of published author Lonnie Smith, a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor. He has been working with children and youth for over twenty-five years. He specializes in Social-Emotional Learning, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Anxiety, and Depression.
Smith shares, "Wadey is a third grader at Bellview Elementary School. Wadey is faced with several challenges. He also learns several life lessons from these challenges. Wadey struggles with a disability that he is ashamed to have. He slowly overcomes the problems by doing different things. Wadey had determination and also accepted help from the adults in his life. Wadey teaches us that there are ways to handle any problem."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lonnie Smith's new book is a heartfelt tale that will move the readers with a child's bravery story of overcoming his fear and pursuing his goal despite the turndowns of people around him.
View a synopsis of "Wadey" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Wadey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Wadey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
