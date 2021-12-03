MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't Set Limits on God": a powerful testament to the power of faith. "Don't Set Limits on God" is the creation of published author Lora Fulp Efaw, M.D., a former naval officer and retired physician who previously practiced in the Tifton, Georgia area. Dr. Efaw is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia, now Augusta University.
Dr. Efaw shares, "Many people place limits on God." Through her many years of cancer battles, Dr. Efaw discovered that God's love and actions are boundless. Dr. Efaw's experiences as a cancer patient lifted her faith to a whole new level, sending her on an inspiring journey to spread praise and help patients in new and innovative ways.
"When facing cancer and the complications that come with fighting the disease, many people distance themselves from God. In Dr. Efaw's case, she became a transformed soul, growing closer to God. The challenges she faced led Dr. Efaw to fully understand that God uses trials and tribulations to facilitate spiritual growth. Through her unique medical practice and the sharing of her experiences, Dr. Efaw has lifted up countless people within the community she served.
"This book chronicles Dr. Efaw's journey of spiritual discovery while fighting cancer and facing other personal obstacles along the way. She discusses how she learned that grace is the key to living the life God has called all of us to live."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lora Fulp Efaw, M.D.'s new book will inspire and encourage others faced with similar health crises.
Dr. Efaw outlines a private experience by exploring an ever-growing faith in God.
Consumers can purchase "Don't Set Limits on God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Don't Set Limits on God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing