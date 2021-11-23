MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Your Walk Walks and Your Talk Talks": a nostalgic look back on some of the author's most important moments. "Your Walk Walks and Your Talk Talks" is the creation of published author Lora Goss.
Goss shares, "Making decisions at any age is not always an easy feat. When you are walking with the Lord Jesus Christ, it makes sense to pray and do the next right thing. As life moves at ninety miles an hour, moving with the flow can set you up to make split-second decisions. Taking what we think is the easy way is often the hardest of all.
"We are told in 1 Peter 5:7 to cast all our cares on Him because He cares for us. Taking the Jesus way out is always the best way. It may not be the easy that we are looking for, but it will not leave the collateral damage that our way leaves behind.
"The roads that we walk down in life are covered with attractive billboards drawing us to off-ramps that will lead us to destruction. It is so important to keep our eyes fixed on Jesus Christ as we walk life's highways and byways so we are not lured into the craziness that the world has to offer.
"Taking life one moment at a time is actually a doable thing. Life moves in seconds, not days. Don't let one trial take you down. Romans 8:13 says that we are more than conquerors, and thankfully, God is a god of do-overs!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lora Goss's new book lets readers take a private look into the author's childhood, spiritual growth, and hopes for the future.
Goss shares with hopes of encouraging others to discover or rekindle a strong bond with faith and God's love.
